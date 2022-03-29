Advertisement

Kansas GOP lawmakers move to prevent local bans on plastic

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Republican legislators in Kansas are trying to prevent cities and counties from banning, limiting or even taxing plastic bags, straws and food containers.

A bill prohibiting such local bans cleared the GOP-controlled Legislature on Monday and is headed toward Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s desk. Kelly hasn’t publicly said what she’ll do with the bill but described herself Monday to reporters as “a major local-control advocate.”

Supporters of the measure don’t yet have the two-thirds majorities in both chambers necessary to override a veto.

The measure is backed by groups representing small business owners, restaurant operators and plastic bag manufacturers. Environmentalists oppose it.

