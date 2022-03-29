Advertisement

Kansas surveyors will not enforce federal CMS COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter cite declining COVID-19 case...
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter cite declining COVID-19 case numbers and dropping hospitalizations as the reason for lifting the mandate.(KEYC News Now)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA (KWCH) – Kansas has reached an agreement with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) confirming state employees who survey CMS-funded facilities within Kansas will not enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandates as part of those surveys.

Gov. Laura Kelly made the announcement on Tuesday saying that she has “consistently opposed federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements.”

“Kansas employees should not be required to enforce a federal mandate this late in the pandemic. In addition, mandates like this could further intensify the workforce shortage we are experiencing in our health care facilities throughout the state. CMS leadership has assured me they’re working with facilities and will not take punitive measures,” said the governor.

While the governor said the agreement comes after months-long negotiations between the Kelly Administration and Health and Human Services Senior staff, CMS says it will reduce Kansas’ survey and certification funding allocation in upcoming funding distributions by $348,723 for FY2022 to implement supplemental federal processes to ensure provider compliance with the COVID-19 vaccine rules.

The U.S. Supreme Court stayed two preliminary injunctions against the rule on January 13, 2022, allowing the implementation of the CMS COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Governor Kelly announced an executive directive to ensure that state-run health care facilities follow state law regarding medical exemptions, religious exemptions, documentation, and self-attestation. However, state surveyors from the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment survey state and private healthcare facilities. Therefore, private facilities fell outside the authority of the executive directive.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist died from his injuries in a March 28 crash at Central and Greenwich in east...
Police identify man killed in east Wichita motorcycle crash
Accident on turnpike in south Wichita.
Wichita teen killed in semi crash on Kansas Turnpike
Three people, including a gunman, are dead after a hostage situation in southeast Kansas led to...
Gunman, 2 others dead after standoff, officer-involved shooting in SE Kansas
Kansas Jayhawks' Ochai Agbaji
The Final Four isn’t on CBS this year; here’s how to watch the Jayhawks
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first

Latest News

Sports betting bill hits snag in committee
(FILE)
Kansas GOP lawmakers move to prevent local bans on plastic
Fans watch an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Giants at...
New home of the Chiefs? Report says Chiefs listening to options for new stadium in Kansas
FILE PHOTO: Flamingoes bask in the sun at the Johannesburg Zoo Thursday, April 24, 2014.
Flamingo that escaped Kansas zoo in 2005 spotted in Texas