Advertisement

Mississippi couple accused of starving infant to death charged with capital murder

Takoda Miller, 23, and Kendra Beck, 20, were arrested March 22 after being indicted for the...
Takoda Miller, 23, and Kendra Beck, 20, were arrested March 22 after being indicted for the death of their 5-month-old child, who authorities say died in early October 2021 after being starved.(Pearl River Co. Sheriff Dept.)
By Lindsay Knowles and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A Mississippi couple are now facing capital murder charges in the death of their 5-month-old daughter.

Kendra Beck, 20, and Takoda Miller, 23, were arrested March 22 and booked into the Pearl River County Jail after being indicted for the death of the child, which occurred in early October 2021, according to WLOX.

According to the indictment, the couple intentionally, knowingly or recklessly starved 5-month-old Kairi Beck of the nourishments needed to sustain life or growth.

The couple were also charged with felony child neglect after authorities say a second child who was 19 months old at the time was found to be neglected and abused.

The indictment alleges that Beck and Miller deprived the toddler of food, clothing, shelter, healthcare or supervision, resulting in substantial harm to the child’s physical, mental or emotional health. In addition, court documents say the abuse caused the child to become infested with lice, covered in feces and have severe diaper rash.

Beck and Miller are being held in the Pearl River County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on turnpike in south Wichita.
Wichita teen killed in semi crash on Kansas Turnpike
Tanker 95 from the Kansas Forest Service and Sedgwick County Task Force responded to a large...
Tankers respond to wildfire in Pawnee County, hundreds lose power
A motorcyclist died from his injuries in a March 28 crash at Central and Greenwich in east...
Police identify man killed in east Wichita motorcycle crash
U.S. Border Patrol Agents arrested a man on Monday who was wanted for murder out of Wichita, Kan.
Wichita murder suspect arrested attempting to cross Rio Grande
SWAT response on N. Nevada St.
Standoff in west Wichita ends with suspect in custody

Latest News

Workers begin cleanup at the George Elementary School gym Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in...
7 hurt in Arkansas tornado; storms move into Deep South
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians walks along the sideline before the team's NFL...
Arians retires as Bucs’ coach, Bowles promoted to top spot
The regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, following a Russian attack, on...
Russia bombards areas where it pledged to scale back
presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the...
Chris Rock opens comedy show, still ‘processing’ Oscar slap
CAC event
Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County Executive Director Diana Schunn discusses Child Abuse Awareness Month