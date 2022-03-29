Motoryclist arrested after cross-county chase in SE Kansas

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Montgomery County deputies arrested a man on Monday after a chase across the county and into Labette County.

The sheriff’s office said at 5:11 p.m. on Monday, a patrol sergeant was notified about a green motorcycle that was passing vehicles in a no-passing zone. The motorcycle was traveling east on US-160. The sergeant located the motorcycle and turned around to observe the motorcycle’s driving.

When the motorcycle passed another vehicle in a no-passing zone, the sergeant activated his emergency lights and siren to stop the motorcycle. The motorcycle refused to stop and sped away from the sergeant who then advised dispatchers of the chase. Other patrol deputies and detectives responded.

The motorcycle continued east to US 169 turning south, then east again on US 160 highway towards, and finally into, Labette County. There, the Labette County Sheriff’s Office joined the chase.

After about twenty minutes of taking deputies on several different gravel and paved roads, running stop signs, crossing the center line, and speeding in Labette County, the motorcycle attempted to make a right turn onto a county road. The motorcycle entered the ditch and the driver was not able to get the motorcycle to continue. The driver then bailed from the bike.

Montgomery County deputies caught up with the driver, identified as 33-year-old Anthony Rush of Cherryvale, Kansas. He was arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Department of Corrections where he was booked into jail for felony flee or attempt to elude law enforcement, passing in a no-passing zone, left of center, no turn signal, fail to stop at stop sign, no proof of liability insurance and expired registration.

The case has been sent over to the Montgomery County Attorney’s Office for review and proper charging.

