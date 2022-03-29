National Weather Service warns of flying dust in southwest Kansas
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to winds approaching 30 mph, dust has decreased visibility in Dodge City and other western Kansas locations, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS has issued a Blowing Dust Advisories for Stevens, Seward, Meade and Clark Counties until 7 p.m.
The NWS in Dodge City said dust is moving east and northeast, affecting Highway 283 South. They advise to delay travel.
The NWS advises drivers to pull off the road and turn off all lights so cars don’t think you’re moving and run into you.
