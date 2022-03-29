National Weather Service warns of flying dust in southwest Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to winds approaching 30 mph, dust has decreased visibility in Dodge City and other western Kansas locations, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS has issued a Blowing Dust Advisories for Stevens, Seward, Meade and Clark Counties until 7 p.m.

Dodge City residents:

A plume of dust is heading NE and E and will impact Highway 283 south out of Dodge. Lowered and hazardous visibility possible along the Highway. If you can, please delay your travel until later.#kswx — NWS Dodge City (@NWSDodgeCity) March 29, 2022

The NWS in Dodge City said dust is moving east and northeast, affecting Highway 283 South. They advise to delay travel.

We have issued a Blowing Dust Advisory for Stevens, Seward, Meade, and Clark counties until 7 pm CDT.

See blowing dust driving?

Pull off road safely & turn off all lights (so cars don't think you're moving & run into you).#kswx — NWS Dodge City (@NWSDodgeCity) March 29, 2022

The NWS advises drivers to pull off the road and turn off all lights so cars don’t think you’re moving and run into you.

