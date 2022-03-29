One killed in crash on turnpike in Wichita; other accidents slow Tuesday morning traffic

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch confirmed one person was killed in a crash near mile marker 44 on I-35 in Sedgwick County Tuesday morning.

Dispatch said the crash happened in a construction zone. It appeared to happen in southbound lanes. Traffic was down to two lanes and at a standstill in both directions, dispatch said.

Two people were injured, one seriously, in an accident at I-135 and Lincoln. Dispatch said traffic was congested at Lincoln. Traffic was also slowed at Kellogg and West for a non-injury accident in the eastbound lanes.

Eyewitness News has a reporter on the scene of the I-35 fatal crash and will provide more details as they become available.

