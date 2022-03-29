Advertisement

One killed in crash on turnpike in Wichita; other accidents slow Tuesday morning traffic

Accident on the turnpike in Sedgwick County.
Accident on the turnpike in Sedgwick County.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch confirmed one person was killed in a crash near mile marker 44 on I-35 in Sedgwick County Tuesday morning.

Dispatch said the crash happened in a construction zone. It appeared to happen in southbound lanes. Traffic was down to two lanes and at a standstill in both directions, dispatch said.

Two people were injured, one seriously, in an accident at I-135 and Lincoln. Dispatch said traffic was congested at Lincoln. Traffic was also slowed at Kellogg and West for a non-injury accident in the eastbound lanes.

Eyewitness News has a reporter on the scene of the I-35 fatal crash and will provide more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
A motorcyclist died from his injuries in a March 28 crash at Central and Greenwich in east...
Man dead after motorcycle crash at Central & Greenwich
Three people, including a gunman, are dead after a hostage situation in southeast Kansas led to...
Gunman, 2 others dead after standoff, officer-involved shooting in SE Kansas
Kansas Jayhawks' Ochai Agbaji
The Final Four isn’t on CBS this year; here’s how to watch the Jayhawks
Pumphouse in Wichita's Old Town released a photo and surveillance video of a man stealing a tip...
Caught on Camera: Man steals tip jar from Wichita’s Pumphouse bar

Latest News

KWCH Car Crash generic
1 critical, 2 seriously injured in south Wichita crash
A motorcyclist died from his injuries in a March 28 crash at Central and Greenwich in east...
Man dead after motorcycle crash at Central & Greenwich
KWCH Car Crash generic
Teen killed in Hutchinson crash Friday
KWCH Car Crash generic
2 killed in southwest Kansas crash