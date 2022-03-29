Advertisement

New home of the Chiefs? Report says Chiefs listening to options for new stadium in Kansas

Fans watch an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Giants at...
Fans watch an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Giants at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Sept. 29, 2013, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As rumors swirl regarding the future of a site for Royals home games, the Chiefs also seem to be testing the waters of life outside the Truman Sports Complex.

According to Kevin Clark, a writer with The Ringer, Chiefs team president Mark Donovan was asked Tuesday morning about the potential for new stadium options, to which he said “the team has considered options” in the state of Kansas.

Clark also reported that the Chiefs “like Arrowhead and legacy of Lamar Hunt’s stadium, but have been pitched by Kansas developers on a bunch of options.”

The lease for the Chiefs and the Royals with the Truman Sports Complex ends following the 2030 season.

The Sports Business Journal stated that Donavan noted the team is also considering further renovations and the possibility of building a replacement for Arrowhead on site.

Royals owner John Sherman said in September 2021 that ownership is “conducting an internal process to help us evaluate our options for where we play, and one of those options is to play downtown baseball.”

In 2006, the Chiefs and Royals renovated their stadiums after Jackson County voters approved a three-eighths cent tax hike lasting 25 years.

Arrowhead Stadium opened in 1972.

Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas said his administration looks “forward to working with the Chiefs, our state of Missouri partners, and local officials to ensure the Chiefs remain home in Kansas City and Missouri for generations to come.”

