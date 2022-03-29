Advertisement

Sports betting bill hits snag in committee

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A bill that would legalize sports betting in Kansas stalled in committee. For a second consecutive week, the Kansas House Committee on Federal and State Affairs adjourned without voting on the bill.

The holdup Tuesday was over a provision that would allow the lottery to sell online tickets. The committee will meet again Wednesday to take up the bill for a third time.

On Twitter, Rep. Stephanie Clayton, D-Overland Park, said she was “very disappointed, but will keep working.”

“Sit tight guys, we’ll get this out this year,” she said. “Communication and teamwork are key, and sometimes communication breaks down. We can fix this; I’m sure of it.”

You can read the bill as it was introduced below.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist died from his injuries in a March 28 crash at Central and Greenwich in east...
Police identify man killed in east Wichita motorcycle crash
Accident on turnpike in south Wichita.
Wichita teen killed in semi crash on Kansas Turnpike
Three people, including a gunman, are dead after a hostage situation in southeast Kansas led to...
Gunman, 2 others dead after standoff, officer-involved shooting in SE Kansas
Kansas Jayhawks' Ochai Agbaji
The Final Four isn’t on CBS this year; here’s how to watch the Jayhawks
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first

Latest News

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter cite declining COVID-19 case...
Kansas surveyors will not enforce federal CMS COVID-19 vaccine mandate
(FILE)
Kansas GOP lawmakers move to prevent local bans on plastic
Fans watch an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Giants at...
New home of the Chiefs? Report says Chiefs listening to options for new stadium in Kansas
FILE PHOTO: Flamingoes bask in the sun at the Johannesburg Zoo Thursday, April 24, 2014.
Flamingo that escaped Kansas zoo in 2005 spotted in Texas