Standoff in west Wichita ends with suspect in custody

SWAT response on N. Nevada St.
SWAT response on N. Nevada St.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A standoff in the 300 block of N. Nevada in west Wichita ended Tuesday morning with the second of two suspects in custody.

At around 6:40 Monday evening, Wichita Police officers spotted two individuals with outstanding warrants. They apprehended one quickly, but the other went to the roof of the home and made verbal threats.

Officers backed off and initiated SWAT response. Through negotiating tactics, the suspect was taken into custody early Tuesday morning.

There were no injuries.

