Advertisement

VIDEO: Dog rescued after nearly 2 hours in Los Angeles River

After a woman and her dog were spotted in the river, firefighters got the woman out safely, but the dog proved much more difficult. (KCAL, KCBS via CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:43 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUDIO CITY, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A dog is safe after battling currents in the rain-swollen Los Angeles River for nearly two hours.

The ordeal started just before 2:15 p.m. Monday when a homeless woman and her dog, a German shepherd mix, were spotted in the river in the Van Nuys neighborhood. Firefighters were able to get the woman out safely, but the dog proved much more difficult.

The dog bit two rescuers as they tried to help him out of the water.

Bystanders joined the effort and dangled ropes for the dog to grab onto. When that didn’t work, a 29-year-old man jumped in the river and grabbed the scared animal in a bear hug. Then, he lost his grip, and firefighters had to get him out.

“I was trying to save the dog,” the man said. “I got him. It bit me in the hand, and then, when the helicopter came, he got scared, and he ran out of my arms.”

Finally, after about two hours, first responders managed to get the dog safely out of the river.

Animal Services took charge of the dog and took him to be evaluated by a veterinarian, though he appeared to be fine.

“After everything he went through, he was still pretty energetic, pretty bright, alert and responsive. So, ultimately, that’s all that really matters,” said Vanessa Flores, with Animal Services, at a press conference after the rescue.

The dog’s owner was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for abrasions and evaluated for water and cold issues. She is expected to be OK.

Firefighters hope to reunite the dog and his owner.

Rescues in the Los Angeles River are extremely difficult because it lost its natural banks when engineers channeled it in concrete.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
A motorcyclist died from his injuries in a March 28 crash at Central and Greenwich in east...
Man dead after motorcycle crash at Central & Greenwich
Kansas Jayhawks' Ochai Agbaji
The Final Four isn’t on CBS this year; here’s how to watch the Jayhawks
Three people, including a gunman, are dead after a hostage situation in southeast Kansas led to...
Gunman, 2 others dead after standoff, officer-involved shooting in SE Kansas
Pumphouse in Wichita's Old Town released a photo and surveillance video of a man stealing a tip...
Caught on Camera: Man steals tip jar from Wichita’s Pumphouse bar

Latest News

Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, attends the official opening of the annual...
Senior royals gather to honor Prince Philip at memorial
Estimates of the number of vehicles involved from officials ranged between 40 and 60, including...
Snow squall causes massive pileup, killing 3, on Pa. highway
The sheriff says it appears the toddler fell into the tank after stepping on a rotten piece of...
Body of missing 1-year-old Fla. boy found in septic tank
Sequoya Bacon-Jones, 9, is being remembered for her big smile and even bigger heart. She was...
Girl, 9, killed by stray bullet while playing outside NJ home
Police say a fight among a large group gathered nearby broke out, and someone started firing.
Mom pleads for justice after 9-year-old daughter killed by stray bullet