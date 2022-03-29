Weather Alert: Severe storms this evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that scattered storms this evening could be severe over south central and eastern Kansas, then windy and cooler conditions will return on Wednesday.

Storms through the evening over south central and eastern Kansas could produce large hail and damaging wind gusts. A brief tornado cannot be ruled out, but the overall risk is low. The risk for severe weather will diminish by midnight.

Another area of rain will develop over western Kansas later tonight. As temperatures fall close to freezing, some wet snow is expected to mix in with the rain. There will be little to no accumulation.

The rain showers will shift into central Kansas throughout Wednesday morning, but activity will quickly move out of the area by midday.

Temperatures will be much cooler statewide with gusty northwest winds. Highs will only reach the low to mid 50s.

Thursday will be a bit warmer with highs close to 60 during the afternoon with sunshine and lighter winds.

Another chance of rain will return Friday evening and into the night mainly over central and eastern Kansas.

We will return to the upper 60s to near 70 this weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Evening storms, overnight showers. Wind: S/NW 15-30; gusty. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Showers early; partly cloudy and windy. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. High: 54.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy; breezy. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 31.

Thu: High: 58 Becoming mostly sunny; a bit breezy.

Fri: High: 68 Low: 34 Increasing clouds; evening showers.

Sat: High: 67 Low: 38 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 69 Low: 40 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 64 Low: 45 Mostly cloudy; scattered showers and storms. Breezy.

Tue: High: 65 Low: 44 Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

