Advertisement

Wichita North senior surprised with scholarship

Guadalupe Urbina-Montes received the Schmidt Foundation Scholarship from Fort Hays State...
Guadalupe Urbina-Montes received the Schmidt Foundation Scholarship from Fort Hays State University.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An uplifting surprise was in store Monday for a senior at Wichita North High School. That surprise came in the form of a scholarship that will assist Guadalupe Urbina-Montes in continuing her education past high school.

Urbina-Montes received the Schmidt Foundation Scholarship from Fort Hays State University, which includes 30 hours of tuition and fees for her first year at FHSU, as well as books and room and board.

The North High senior said she plans to attend Fort Hays State’s nursing program. She was one of five recipients of the Schmidt Foundation Scholarship.

With the challenge for many high school students to figure out their next steps after graduation, Urbina-Montes said she was relieved to have a boost to get her started. She also said she was thankful and blessed for opportunities that led her to this point.

“I feel really relieved. Like, all of my hard work has really paid off,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
police lights
Russell Co. Sheriff’s, KHP involved in high-speed chase Sunday, suspect caught
A motorcyclist died from his injuries in a March 28 crash at Central and Greenwich in east...
Man dead after motorcycle crash at Central & Greenwich
Kansas Jayhawks' Ochai Agbaji
The Final Four isn’t on CBS this year; here’s how to watch the Jayhawks
The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says 32-year-old, Briana Lane, died Saturday after a crash in...
Hutchinson woman killed after crash in Chase Co.

Latest News

Tanya Hamilton owns the Tangles Unlimited salon in Andover, Kansas.
Andover salon owner hopes to shed light on alopecia
War in Ukraine
FHSU professor shares perspective on war in Ukraine
Freshman Ricky Council makes his way off the court in Fort Worth, Texas following Wichita...
Wichita State’s Ricky Council IV declaring for NBA Draft
WSU NCAA volunteeers
Wichita State students play key role in city’s success as NCAA Tournament host