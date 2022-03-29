Wichita North senior surprised with scholarship

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An uplifting surprise was in store Monday for a senior at Wichita North High School. That surprise came in the form of a scholarship that will assist Guadalupe Urbina-Montes in continuing her education past high school.

Urbina-Montes received the Schmidt Foundation Scholarship from Fort Hays State University, which includes 30 hours of tuition and fees for her first year at FHSU, as well as books and room and board.

The North High senior said she plans to attend Fort Hays State’s nursing program. She was one of five recipients of the Schmidt Foundation Scholarship.

With the challenge for many high school students to figure out their next steps after graduation, Urbina-Montes said she was relieved to have a boost to get her started. She also said she was thankful and blessed for opportunities that led her to this point.

“I feel really relieved. Like, all of my hard work has really paid off,” she said.

