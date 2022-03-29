Advertisement

Wichita State’s Ricky Council IV declaring for NBA Draft

Freshman Ricky Council makes his way off the court in Fort Worth, Texas following Wichita...
Freshman Ricky Council makes his way off the court in Fort Worth, Texas following Wichita State's loss to Tulsa in the opening round of the AAC Tournament.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University star freshman Ricky Council IV announced on social media Monday that he’s declaring for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

While testing the NBA Draft waters, Council IV could still return to Wichita State next season. The process of declaring for the NBA Draft and returning to school isn’t uncommon for athletes wishing to explore their pro status and getting feedback from professional coaches and scouts ahead of their next college season.

Council IV hasn’t indicated whether he’s leaning toward leaving early to play professionally or if he intends to go through the pre-draft process and return to Wichita next season.

In the season that concluded earlier this month in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Council IV averaged 12 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The 6′6 guard was named the conference’s Sixth Man of the Year.

