Multiple wildfires reported in southwest Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters are on the scene of multiple wildfires in southwest Kansas. So far, the National Weather Service in Dodge City has reported fires in Comanche, Hodgeman, Kearny and Seward counties.

The NWS said the smoke plume from the Hodgeman County fire is showing up on its radar. The fire is also showing up on Eyewitness News Super Doppler Radar.

The Hodgeman County Sheriff’s Office advised residents south of Hanston to begin making evacuation plans. KWCH has a reporter on the way and we will provide updates as they become available.

The smoke plume of the wildfire in SE Hodgeman county is showing up on our weather radar.#kswx #firewx #wxtwitter pic.twitter.com/EOKlhbyoe4 — NWS Dodge City (@NWSDodgeCity) March 29, 2022

Western Kansas News reports that a hay bale fire south of Deerfield has gotten out of control. The Kearny County Fire Department, according to WKN, is reporting that multiple structures are in the line of the fire moving to the east. Finney County firefighters have been called in to assist.

The NWS Dodge City is also reporting fires in Seward County (like 9 miles south of Sublette) and Comanche County (like 6 miles east of Wilmore).

