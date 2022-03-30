Wichita murder suspect arrested attempting to cross Rio Grande

EL PASO, Texas (KWCH) - A man wanted for murder in Wichita has been arrested by U.S. Border Patrol Agents in El Paso, Texas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said a border patrol agent saw the man walking along the Border Barrier and asked him about his citizenship. The man said he was a U.S. citizen and that he had just entered the United States from Mexico, illegally, by attempting to drive his truck across the Rio Grande.

The man was taken into custody for the illegal entry and for further investigation.

Record checks revealed that the man had an extensive criminal history and an active warrant out of Wichita for murder. He was remanded to the custody of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and is waiting to be extradited to Wichita.

Since the beginning of the 2022 Fiscal Year, U.S. Border Patrol Agents in the El Paso Sector have encountered more than 395 individuals with previous criminal records and gang affiliations illegally entering between the International Ports of Entry.

“El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents are always vigilant, detecting illegal border crossings whether on foot or by vehicle,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “An arrest such as this illustrates the vital role Border Patrol Agents play in the proper detection and identification of persons illegally entering between the ports of entry.”

