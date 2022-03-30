Advertisement

Brisk, chilly weather returns to Kansas

3.30.22 Temp trend
3.30.22 Temp trend(KWCH)
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWCH) - Kansas will hold onto some lingering moisture Wednesday morning but any precipitation will be light. The central part of the state could even see some light snow. Once the morning gets going, expect a mostly gray and chilly day. Brisk north winds will take over for the next few days and will be gusty at times.

The next chance for rain arrives Friday evening. This round will likely skip western Kansas and be on the lighter side for the rest of the state. We look to warm up through the weekend with the weather on the quiet side. Another round of rain and thunder look possible for Monday.

Wichita Area Forecast

Today: Light rain possible early; otherwise partly cloudy and windy. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. High: 52.

Tonight: Partly cloudy; breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Some early morning flurries; otherwise sunny. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 57.

Fri: High: 68  Low: 34  Increasing clouds; evening showers.

Sat: High: 66  Low: 38  Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 69  Low: 40  Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 64  Low: 45  Mostly cloudy; scattered showers and storms. Breezy.

Tue: High: 68  Low: 44  Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Wed: High: 68  Low: 40  Mostly sunny; breezy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on turnpike in south Wichita.
Wichita teen killed in semi crash on Kansas Turnpike
Tanker 95 from the Kansas Forest Service and Sedgwick County Task Force responded to a large...
Tankers respond to wildfire in Pawnee County, hundreds lose power
A motorcyclist died from his injuries in a March 28 crash at Central and Greenwich in east...
Police identify man killed in east Wichita motorcycle crash
SWAT response on N. Nevada St.
Standoff in west Wichita ends with suspect in custody
Three people, including a gunman, are dead after a hostage situation in southeast Kansas led to...
Gunman, 2 others dead after standoff, officer-involved shooting in SE Kansas