Brisk, chilly weather returns to Kansas

(KWCH) - Kansas will hold onto some lingering moisture Wednesday morning but any precipitation will be light. The central part of the state could even see some light snow. Once the morning gets going, expect a mostly gray and chilly day. Brisk north winds will take over for the next few days and will be gusty at times.

The next chance for rain arrives Friday evening. This round will likely skip western Kansas and be on the lighter side for the rest of the state. We look to warm up through the weekend with the weather on the quiet side. Another round of rain and thunder look possible for Monday.

Wichita Area Forecast

Today: Light rain possible early; otherwise partly cloudy and windy. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. High: 52.

Tonight: Partly cloudy; breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Some early morning flurries; otherwise sunny. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 57.

Fri: High: 68 Low: 34 Increasing clouds; evening showers.

Sat: High: 66 Low: 38 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 69 Low: 40 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 64 Low: 45 Mostly cloudy; scattered showers and storms. Breezy.

Tue: High: 68 Low: 44 Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Wed: High: 68 Low: 40 Mostly sunny; breezy.

