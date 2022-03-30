Building You: Katharine Elder of Elderslie Farm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In honor of Women’s History Month, we are featuring women-owned businesses that are hiring this month.

Elderslie Farm is hiring for multiple positions on their farm at 3501 East 101st Street North in Kechi.

“I want people to know that they can come out here and find peace and rest and a substantive experience right here in Kansas, just outside of Wichita,” said Katharine Elder, chef, owner and creative director of Elderslie Farm.

Elderslie Farm has been operating since 2012 and has grown to include the creamery, restaurant, and cafe.

“So thankful for our wonderful customers who have taken a risk. It’s a fixed menu,” said Elder. “When you come out to Elderslie for dinner service, you get five courses of what we have prepared to really showcase the stuff of Kansas and what our growers have.”

Elder hopes more people will make the short-drive north of Wichita to experience what she calls an ‘Oasis in Kechi, Kansas.’

The non-profit organization, Mark Arts, is hosting Elder in special “Farm to Table Culinary Experience” on April 26th. For more information, click here.

Elderslie Farm is hiring the following positions:

Creamery Retail Associate - Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., retail experience is preferred, must be at least 18-years-old

Bramble Cafe Server - full Saturday availability, no experience required, must be at least 16-years-old

Restaurant Server’s Assistant - Friday and Saturday evening availability, hospitality experience required, must be at least 18-years-old

To apply for these positions, contact Elderslie Farm at (316) 226-8862.

