Ceremonies take place across Wichita to honor Vietnam veterans

VA pinning
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Vietnam War veterans across the U.S. were recognized on Tuesday for National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

The Veterans Memorial Park of Wichita hosted a program featuring speakers who all played a part in the war.

Kenny White is the commander of the American Legion Thomas Hopkins Post 4. He said many veterans of the era hold grudges for how they were treated in the past.

“I just want my brothers out there, if they’re holding a bitterness, to just let it go, it’s not worth it. Life is too good, life is too short, so just enjoy the day and come out and be with us,” said White.

The Robert J Dole VA Hospital held its own ceremony Tuesday. Vietnam veterans were honored with commemorative pins and presidential citations.

The Robert J Dole VA held a ceremony on Tuesday honoring 140 veterans.

