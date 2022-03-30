Advertisement

Garden City man arrested, accused of exposing himself to child

KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights
KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to small children.

Officers were called to the north part of town around 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday. An 11-year-old child said a man showed them his genitalia.

The investigation revealed the child was walking in a parking lot when a man sitting in a vehicle revved the engine to get the child’s attention. As the child approached the vehicle, the man was allegedly exposing his genitalia and tried soliciting the child. The child ran from the area looking for help before finding the reporting party.

Robert Lozano, 19 of Garden City, KS, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody. Lozano was lodged in the Finney County Jail on the charges of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and lewd and lascivious behavior.

