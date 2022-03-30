Light snow overnight; much less wind Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chances for light snow and flurries will spread through most of Kansas into the overnight hours, starting in the north first and moving intro central and eastern Kansas by daybreak Thursday. It’s unlikely any accumulations will occur, but it will be quite chilly early Thursday.

Morning temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. There will be much less wind around the state on Thursday with northwest breezes between 10 and 20 mph. Highs will be in the low 60s across southwest Kansas, with upper 50s expected farther east.

It will be even milder coming up on Friday with highs in the 60s. A cold front coming in from Colorado will increase clouds and bring a chance for scattered showers to the state from Friday afternoon into the evening hours. Amounts will be under .25″ and should move out of the state late Friday night.

Look for sunny skies to return Saturday with highs in the 60s.

There may be some more chances for rain coming up early next week, but it doesn’t look like it will amount to more than a .25-.50″.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Turning cloudy; late night flurries possible. Wind: NW 10-20. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Some early morning flurries; otherwise turning mostly sunny. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 53

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Light winds. Low: 31.

Fri: High: 68 Increasing clouds; scattered evening/overnight showers. Breezy.

Sat: High: 69 Low: 38 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 72 Low: 43 Increasing clouds; scattered overnight storms.

Mon: High: 61 Low: 47 AM showers, then mostly cloudy and breezy.

Tue: High: 69 Low: 44 Partly cloudy; scattered evening showers.

Wed: High: 63 Low: 45 Mostly sunny; breezy.

