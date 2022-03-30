Advertisement

KU departs for Final Four, Allen Fieldhouse to host watch party Saturday

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas fans gathered on Tuesday at the Topeka Regional Airport to send off the men’s basketball team to the Final Four in New Orleans.

The No. 1 Jayhawks will match up against No. 4 Villanova on Saturday at the Caesars Superdome in NOLA. Tip time is 5:09 p.m.

If you’re can’t make the trip down south, you watch it on TBS, or travel to Lawrence where Allen Fieldhouse will open up for a watch party.

Doors open at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Admission to the watch party is free and concessions will be made available on the first and second levels of Allen Fieldhouse.

Parking lots surrounding Allen Fieldhouse will be open for fans and free of charge. Kansas Athletics’ clear bag policy will remain in effect to enter Allen Fieldhouse.

Saturday’s showdown against Villanova will be Kansas’ 16th all-time appearance in the NCAA Final Four and fourth under head coach Bill Self. Kansas claimed its 13th NCAA Midwest Region Tournament title with a 76-50 win over No. 10-seed Miami on Sunday, March 27, in Chicago.

With the Sweet 16 win over Providence, Kansas became the winningest program in NCAA Division I men’s basketball history, and the Jayhawks are currently holding 2,355 all-time wins. Kansas enters the Final Four with NCAA Tournament wins over No. 16 seed Texas Southern (83-56), No. 9 Creighton (79-72), No. 4 Providence (66-61) and No. 10 Miami (76-50).

