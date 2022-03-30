Newton nonprofit hosts meal packing event for Ukrainian refugees

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Volunteers gathered in Newton Wednesday afternoon as Prairie View hosted a Numana meal packing event to benefit Ukrainian refugees who had to flee their country due to war started by Russia’s invasion.

As Russian forces attacked Ukrainian cities, tens of thousands of people fled.

Volunteer Seth Alley said the meal-packing effort is one way to help provide relief for mothers who’ve fled with their children and need a break.

“It’s one less thing they have to worry about,” Alley said. “It’s hard in this time to figure out how you can help, and this is one way that you can just give a little time and make an impact.”

Prairie View’s goal was to provide 3,500 meals. The nonprofit nearly tripled that goal with volunteers gathered Wednesday packing nearly 10,000 meals.

