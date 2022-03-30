Advertisement

Oak Park High School mourns loss of student who died from pill with ‘lethal amount’ of fentanyl

Ethan Everley died after taking a pill that he was unaware contained a lethal amount of...
Ethan Everley died after taking a pill that he was unaware contained a lethal amount of fentanyl, the Oak Park High School says.(Emily Everley (sister) and Brandon Everley (father))
By Greg Payne and Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A sophomore student at Oak Park High School died Tuesday afternoon from a drug overdose.

Interim principal Dr. Chris McCann stated in a letter to parents that Ethan Everley had taken a pill he was unaware contained a lethal amount of fentanyl on Thursday evening, March 24.

McCann stated that student resources and support staff would be made available for students processing the tragedy.

If you feel your child or family needs resources or assistance while processing the information, McCann advised to use the following resources:

  • Synergy Youth Crisis Hotline: 816-741-8700 or 888-233-1639
  • Tri-County Mental Health Crisis Line: 888-279-8288

The school stated that Everley took the pill outside of school property.

A GoFundMe has been set up by the late student’s family to help with funeral costs.

The Kansas City Police Department has reported that between 2019 and 2020, the KC metro area saw a 149% increase in fentanyl overdose deaths, and the greatest at-risk age group is those aged 15-24 years old.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
As part of his estate plan, Wichita businessman Robert Campbell, who died in March 2021,...
Wichita businessman leaves $17 million gift for Kansas State University
Shooting at Regency Inn on W Kellogg.
Update: One injured, one arrested in shooting near W Kellogg hotel
Some parts of Wichita got more than two inches of snow on Thursday morning.
Sunshine on the way after unexpectedly heavy morning snow
‘New normal’: Kansas transitions from COVID-19 pandemic to endemic response

Latest News

police lights
Police locate suspect after manhunt in Russell
The former Jumpin' Joes in Salina was vandalized recently.
Salina police looking for suspect in $50,000 in damages to entertainment center
KWCH State of Mind
CDC: Study warns of mental health crisis among teens
For the next several weeks Eyewitness News is talking with some of the top oncologists in...
Conversations About Cancer: ‘The Caregiver’
Inflation also hitting pet food and supplies