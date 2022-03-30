Thunderstorms roll through south central Kansas, move northeast

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: In Harvey County, the Hesston Police Department advises people to avoid the area of Hickory Street (Northwest 72nd), west of town to Emma Creek Road due to power lines down in the area. Evergy’s outage map shows about 6,000 people without power in Harvey County.

Heading into late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, storms continued to move northeast. Sedgwick County is among several across south central and eastern Kansas to be included in a severe thunderstorm watch until midnight.

Another area of rain developed over western Kansas late Tuesday night. Shown showers shift into central Kansas through Wednesday morning, but activity should move out of the area quickly by midday. Temperatures will be much cooler statewide with gusty northwest winds. Wednesday’s highs will only reach the low to mid 50s.

Thunderstorms impacting much of Kansas’ eastern half bring strong winds, heavy rain and hail with a line rolling through south central Kansas, moving northeast.

A storm producing approximate pea-sized hail arrived to the KWCH studio in northeast Wichita a little before 8 p.m. The storm also dumped about half of an inch of rain. About an hour earlier, a strong storm in Harvey County knocked out power to Bethel College in North Newton. Farther east, hail up to the size of pennies was reported near Florence with a storm heading into western Chase County.

As of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, severe thunderstorm warnings remained in effect for Barber, Harper, Kingman and Butler counties. In Butler County, a storm reported seven miles north of El Dorado brought the threat of 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail. This storm was moving northeast at 45 mph. In Kingman County, a storm near Sharon with 60 mph wind gusts and nickel-sized hail was moving northeast at 35 mph.

A severe thunderstorm watch for much of the central to eastern part of Kansas continues at least until midnight. Sedgwick County is included in the watch.

