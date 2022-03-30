Vehicle fire likely cause of Hodgeman County wildfire

HODGEMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hodgeman County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more details about how a large grass fire started on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said around 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday, someone called 911 to report a vehicle fire in a pasture south of Hanston. The caller said the fire was spreading rapidly.

Dispatchers paged firefighters from Hanston and Jetmore units. When the crews arrived on the scene, they said the fire was growing very large.

Mutual aid was requested from Pawnee, Edwards, Ford and Ness counties, and the Southwest Kansas Wildland Task Force units. Jetmore and Hanston EMS units were also on scene to assist.

Several grass fires broke out in western Kansas on Tuesday. One in Hodgeman County led to at least one evacuation.

The sheriff’s office evacuated a residence close to the fire. Sheriff Jared Walker said, at that point, no other evacuations were needed. A short time later, the wind shifted and the fire grew. Officers from Pawnee and Ness assisted with evacuating several miles east of the fire.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire before it entered into areas of farmsteads. Around 4:45 p.m., the fire was declared contained.

“Thank you to everyone that brought truckloads of water and disc’s (sic) out to help fight the fire was outstanding! To the Jetmore Food Center that I was told made over 100 sack lunches for all of us that was much needed! To the ladies with the Health Department that helped deliver drinks and food out to us all and helping decide shelters if needed we appreciate you,” said Sheriff Walker in a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

“Also to our community! That came together and donated so much stuff to all of us. We had everything from water, poweraide, snacks, chapstick, eye flush, baby wipes to wipe our faces off, and more! Really makes us all Hodgeman Strong!” Walker continued.

The sheriff went on to thank the firefighter wives who prepared a meal at the church and fed everyone after the fire, and the 911 dispatchers.

“You two rocked it in their (sic),” said Walker. “You had everything taken care of and help coming when we needed it worse. I am sure it was very stressful for you both up there but you ladies did amazing.”

