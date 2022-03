WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wizards take on the Walnut Valley Bombers at home on Saturday.

Shane Konicki was out with the Wizards Wednesday morning learning everything he needed to know to hoop it up.

You can catch the game on Saturday, April 2, at 6 p.m. at Friensds University.

You can find more info on the team at www.wichitawizards.com.

