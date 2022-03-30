Wildfire destroys residence, several structures in Pawnee County

LARNED, Kan. (KWCH) - The Pawnee County Fire Department says Tuesday’s wind-whipped wildfires have resulted in the loss of at least one residence and several other structures in the southern part of the county. There are also reports of lost livestock, shelterbelts and round bales.

Crews will continue working throughout the day on hotspots and fire flareups. They will also be out patrolling and working with heavy equipment to access and turn hotspots in order to extinguish smoldering fires, according to the county. Several agencies from around the state are supporting the Pawnee County fire crews at this time.

Pawnee County said fire crews have stopped the spread of the fire, but residents should still be on alert as high winds can ignite grasses and wooded areas.

“...so be aware that there is still an imminent danger of destructive fires in Pawnee County, particularly in the area south and southeast and east of Garfield,” the county said in a release.

Food items and lunches have been requested for firefighters. Organizers, volunteers and supplies are needed and are asked to report to the Pawnee County Courthouse, 715 Broadway Street. You will meet in the lounge on the first floor to help organize a relief effort for those fighting the fires. The Red Cross has also been notified and will be organizing a canteen and food items to help with the support.

People are asked to stay out and away from fire areas unless tasked to do so.

“Keep a close eye on your surroundings and be aware that smoke ahead of fires is dangerous too. Fires have been burning in areas that have deep sandy roads leaving vehicles at risk of getting stuck and in the way of fire crews,” the county said.

