Wildfires the big issue as severe weather season begins in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Severe weather season is beginning in Kansas, but wildfires are still the big issue. Some of them have caused widespread damage comparable to some tornadoes we’ve seen in the past.

Normally, you’d equate tornadoes to Kansas and wildfires to a state like California. But now, it seems Kansas could have its fair share of both. An expert who spoke with Eyewitness News said recent wildfires aren’t uncommon, it’s the size of them that is unusual for The Sunflower State.

“Historically, we’ve had a high number of fire occurrences. The difference is the growth and damaging effects we’ve seen over the last five years,” said Kansas Forest Service State Fire Management Officer Mark Neely.

Neely said fires have been just as present throughout Kansas’s history as tornadoes, but over the past few years, they’ve become much more destructive as the state’s drought worsens.

“La Nina and El Nino effects our weather patterns that give us dry, colder air at times, wind shifts that help with fire growth,” Neeley said.

In the past few months, the Four County Fire in northwest Kansas and the Cottonwood Complex Fire in Reno County destroyed multiple homes, killed people and livestock, and burned thousands of acres of farmland.

Like tornadoes, the wildfires aren’t going anywhere soon, which is why Neely said Kansas should be just as prepared for them and should know precautions on days with low humidity and high winds.

“There’s multiple things we can do through community wildfire protection plans, fire-wise, [with] communities throughout the state. Just things we can do to better prepare homeowners and communities in the event of a wildfire,” Neely said.

He said in the past couple years, the Kansas Forest Service and other statewide agencies have stepped up too, forming wildland fire task forces across Kansas, adding air tankers to the fleet, and placing more personnel across the state for when assistance is needed.

Neely said as sever storm season approaches and brings more rain, fire danger likely will decrease.

