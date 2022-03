WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are searching for the person who shot a woman in the head with a pellet gun near downtown.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at Topeka and Central.

Police said the shooting is not tied to a viral TikTok challenge. They say the woman knows who shot her and she’s expected to be okay.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.