Man injured in south Wichita industrial accident

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Wichita police are investigating what led up to an industrial accident in south Wichita.

Officers were called to the accident at a vacant building in the 500 block of S. St. Francis around 9 a.m.

They learned a crew of three people was clearing out the building and a man was standing on a forklift when he fell from a high distance.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency crews are on the scene of an industrial accident in south Wichita.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirm the accident in the 500 block of S. St. Francis.

Reports are that a person was stuck under a forklift. We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

