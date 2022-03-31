Advertisement

1 killed, several injured on icy bridge in Stafford County crash

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A man died Thursday morning and three other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Stafford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 2014 GMC Sierra was traveling northbound on U-281, about three miles north of St. John, while a 2012 Chevy Silverado was traveling southbound.

The driver of the Sierra lost control on the icy bridge and went left of center. Both vehicles collided on the bridge causing the Silverado to hit the cement railing on the west side of the highway. The Sierra came to rest on U-281 facing southbound after the impact.

The driver of the Silverado, 52-year-old Claudio Sanchez Molina, of Great Bend, died on the scene. Two passengers in his truck were seriously injured. One was taken to Wesley Medical Center and the other to the Great Bend Regional Hospital. The driver of the Sierra was also taken to the Great Bend Regional Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of deadly crash on the Kansas Turnpike near MacArthur
1 killed, another hurt in turnpike crash in S. Wichita
A $1 million Mega Millions ticket remains unclaimed.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket remains unclaimed in south-central Kansas
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
Rain chances around Wichita.
Next storm system moves into Kansas tonight
Tray'vonne Da'Mont Jones-McNeal is charged with murder and other charges in the death of his...
Kansas father charged with murder in infant daughter’s death after child struck with object, police say

Latest News

Scene of deadly crash on the Kansas Turnpike near MacArthur
1 killed, another hurt in turnpike crash in S. Wichita
Reported shots fired incident near 21st and Rock Wednesday
Scene of a significant emergency response to a deadly crash in Kansas.
Highway patrol addresses concerning rise in Kansas traffic deaths
Motorcycle generic
Motoryclist arrested after cross-county chase in SE Kansas