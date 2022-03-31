1 killed, several injured on icy bridge in Stafford County crash

STAFFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A man died Thursday morning and three other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Stafford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 2014 GMC Sierra was traveling northbound on U-281, about three miles north of St. John, while a 2012 Chevy Silverado was traveling southbound.

The driver of the Sierra lost control on the icy bridge and went left of center. Both vehicles collided on the bridge causing the Silverado to hit the cement railing on the west side of the highway. The Sierra came to rest on U-281 facing southbound after the impact.

The driver of the Silverado, 52-year-old Claudio Sanchez Molina, of Great Bend, died on the scene. Two passengers in his truck were seriously injured. One was taken to Wesley Medical Center and the other to the Great Bend Regional Hospital. The driver of the Sierra was also taken to the Great Bend Regional Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

