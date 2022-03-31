Advertisement

Does It Work? Better Brella

PUtting the Better Brella to the test for Does It Work Wednesday
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On rainy, windy days, the Better Brella is one product that’s promised to make a difference if you want to stay dry, beyond the protection of just any umbrella.

The makers of the Better Brella promise its unique, wind-resistant technology will help to keep you safer from the elements.

Wichita resident Janet Janzen wrote to Eyewitness News, asking that we try the windproof umbrella that’s supposed to keep its users dryer. Does the Better Brella deliver on its promises? We enlisted Janzen’s help to put it to the test.

