Haysville Public Schools placed on brief lockout during threat investigation

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KWCH) - Haysville Public Schools were placed on a brief lockout Thursday morning following a threat investigation.

Haysville Police Chief Jeff Whitfield said that through its investigation, the department learned that a student had said that their sibling had made a threat against someone who doesn’t attend Haysville schools.

The investigation revealed that there was no threat to Haysville Public Schools and the lockout was lifted. The district sent the following statement to parents:

The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority. This morning a person came forward with information about a potential threat involving a weapon. The administrative staff immediately notified the Haysville Police Department. As the building administrator and Haysville Police Department learned more about the threat the District administration decided that out of an abundance of precaution all schools should be placed on lockout until HPD completed their investigation. HPD determined that the potential threat was not credible and that students or staff were not in any danger.

We take the safety and security of our students and staff very seriously, and we appreciate the person coming forward with the information.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.