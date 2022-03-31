Advertisement

Update: One injured, one arrested in shooting near W Kellogg hotel

Shooting at Regency Inn on W Kellogg.
Shooting at Regency Inn on W Kellogg.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:11 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 1:10 p.m. Police have arrested 26-year-old Matthew Mills of Wichita for aggravated battery in connection to the shooting in the 6100 block of W. Kellogg Thursday morning.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., Wichita Police officers responded to a 911 call after a report of a man being shot and a suspect seen running toward another nearby hotel. Officers found the suspect, identified as Mills, and took him into custody. The victim, a 37-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries but is expected to survive.

Investigators learned that the victim, a security guard at the hotel, was escorting Mills off the property when Mills struck the victim with a single gunshot. Mills was transported to the Sedgwick County Jail and booked on charges of aggravated battery, possession of paraphernalia and two warrants.

A 39-year-old man suffered critical injuries in a shooting near the Regency Inn on West Kellogg early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting call after midnight Thursday and found the victim, who had a gunshot wound to the chest. Wichita Police were in the area and were on the scene within minutes, according to Lieutenant Andrew Do, and caught the suspect, who had fled on foot toward a neighboring hotel. The suspect was taken into custody.

Do said the two people involved were a security officer and a person who was trespassing. There were several witnesses who Do said could describe what happened.

There were no significant traffic issues on Kellogg, Police said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
As part of his estate plan, Wichita businessman Robert Campbell, who died in March 2021,...
Wichita businessman leaves $17 million gift for Kansas State University
A $1 million Mega Millions ticket remains unclaimed.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket remains unclaimed in south-central Kansas
‘New normal’: Kansas transitions from COVID-19 pandemic to endemic response

Latest News

Officers are working to locate 23-year-old Niisha Gilbert and her two-year-old son, Zachariah.
Wichita police ask for help in search for mother, 2-year-old son
Kansas House passes ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights,’ transgender athlete ban from female sports
Scene of deadly crash on the Kansas Turnpike near MacArthur
1 killed, another hurt in turnpike crash in S. Wichita
'Pink Floyd' in Texas
FAMOUS FLAMINGO: Former Sedgwick County Zoo resident living best life in Texas
KWCH Eyewitness News 12
Pittsburg woman found safe, Silver Alert canceled