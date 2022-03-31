Update: One injured, one arrested in shooting near W Kellogg hotel

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 1:10 p.m. Police have arrested 26-year-old Matthew Mills of Wichita for aggravated battery in connection to the shooting in the 6100 block of W. Kellogg Thursday morning.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., Wichita Police officers responded to a 911 call after a report of a man being shot and a suspect seen running toward another nearby hotel. Officers found the suspect, identified as Mills, and took him into custody. The victim, a 37-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries but is expected to survive.

Investigators learned that the victim, a security guard at the hotel, was escorting Mills off the property when Mills struck the victim with a single gunshot. Mills was transported to the Sedgwick County Jail and booked on charges of aggravated battery, possession of paraphernalia and two warrants.

A 39-year-old man suffered critical injuries in a shooting near the Regency Inn on West Kellogg early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting call after midnight Thursday and found the victim, who had a gunshot wound to the chest. Wichita Police were in the area and were on the scene within minutes, according to Lieutenant Andrew Do, and caught the suspect, who had fled on foot toward a neighboring hotel. The suspect was taken into custody.

Do said the two people involved were a security officer and a person who was trespassing. There were several witnesses who Do said could describe what happened.

There were no significant traffic issues on Kellogg, Police said.

