Newton FFA students getting first-hand look at the poultry industry

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Raising livestock can be a tricky concept if you didn’t grow up on a farm. But one Kansas Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter is bringing the farm to students.

As the students from Newton High School flock back from spring break, baby chicks welcomed the FFA members back to school. They’re part of a start-to-finish program showing all aspects of the poultry industry.

“We’re planning on raising them and then donating them to the Salvation Army,” FFA student Paityn Jahay said.

Unlike with most programs, these chicks weren’t hatched in-house. Instead, they came via a different route.

“They actually came in the mail, which was a first experience for me,” FFA advisor Katie Honeyman said. “Going to the post office to pick up live birds was not something I thought I would be doing.”

From bio security and sanitation to overall animal health, these students get a first-hand look at an industry many of them didn’t experience in early childhood.

“This is a very different side than what I had growing up,” FFA student Ryleigh Roth said.

One student with a background in poultry wanted to share his passion with classmates.

“Us as a family, we’ve always raised 50 to 100 birds pretty much every year just for meat,” FFA student Eli Ladd said. “Well, this is something we could do here. So like the chicken tractors that they built for t, that’s very similar to what we’ve always built, and so me and my dad are going to come in and help and teach people how to harvest them.”

Levi, a senior in the Newton FFA program, not only had the idea for chicks, but also even sketched and laid out the groundwork for the pens.

Raising chicks, though, is not as easy as it appears.

“Birds are really hard to keep alive, especially when they’re babies because they’re so little,” Honeyman said. “Anything that happens goes right through them and it attacks them really fast, so I’m expecting about 80 percent, hoping for about (90 to 95) percent).”

For one student, processing is what she’s looking forward to the most.

“I’m really looking forward to slaughtering them,” Jahay said. “Am I allowed to say that?”

It’s all part of the industry and, for these FFA students, just another day in the classroom.

“It’s really amazing that we get to have these opportunities that we get to grow our knowledge in it,” Jahay said. “And we’ll get to continue that throughout the future when we go to college.”

