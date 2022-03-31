Advertisement

Reported shots fired incident near 21st and Rock Wednesday

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police said Thursday that they responded Wednesday to a disturbance with shots fired near 21st and Rock Rd.

A 19-year-old man reported driving northbound on Rock, just south of 21st, when an unknown suspect in an SUV shot at the 19-year-old’s vehicle, causing damage. There were no injuries reported, and the investigation is ongoing.

