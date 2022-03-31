Reports: K-State basketball star Nijel Pack enters the transfer portal

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nijel Pack, Kansas State’s leading scorer and a first-team All-Big 12 basketball selection this season, has entered the transfer portal, according to reports.

Pack, a sophomore guard, averaged 17.4 points for the Wildcats this season and became the first K-State player to earn first-team all-conference honors since Dean Wade and Barry Brown in 2019. Wade was also a first-team selection in 2018.

Pack played both of his K-State seasons for Bruce Weber, who resigned after the Wildcats finished 14-17, their third straight losing season. This month, K-State hired longtime Baylor assistant Jerome Tang to replace Weber.

In a social media post Thursday afternoon, Pack said he would consider returning to K-State.

