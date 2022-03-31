Advertisement

Owner of now-closed Wichita funeral home to pay restitution for unperformed services

The Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday that the owner of a...
The Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday that the owner of a now-closed Bethea’s Funeral and Cremations at 615 W. Maple in Wichita, has entered into a consent judgment.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The owner of the now-closed Bethea’s Funeral and Cremations, 615 W. Maple, has entered into a consent judgment with the Office of the Sedgwick County District Attorney.

The District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division and Kansas State Board of Mortuary Arts (KSBMA) investigated Robert J. Bethea, Jr. who operated Bethea’s Funeral and Cremations prior to its closure in 2021. The investigation began after the Consumer Protection Division received a complaint from a consumer regarding prepaid funeral services that were never performed.

The district attorney’s office alleged Bethea violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (“KCPA”) by receiving funds from consumers for prepaid funeral services, but failing to remit the funds as part of an insurance policy, failing to provide specific services and failing to issue refunds when the business closed.

One of the protected consumers was 87 years old. Violations of the KCPA that impact a protected consumer can result in an enhanced civil penalty per violation if the protected consumer is disabled, a veteran, military or over the age of 60.

While Bethea denied violating the KCPA, he accepted a consent judgment to settle the matter. The agreement calls for Bethea to pay over $28,000 in restitution, $25,000.00 in civil penalties and additional investigative expenses, and court costs.

Prior to entry of the judgment, Bethea deposited $31,000.00 into a trust account as part of a consent agreement with the KSMBA in 2018 that also revoked his license as a funeral director. The funds remaining from that trust should be released to reimburse impacted consumers not already made whole.

The consent judgment also calls for a permanent injunction from engaging in deceptive or unconscionable acts and cooperation with any future complaints.

The District Attorney reminds residents that funeral homes and funeral directors are licensed and regulated by the Kansas State Board of Mortuary Arts. Be sure that you are working with a licensed funeral home and licensed funeral director. Planning a funeral for a loved one or purchasing funeral services as part of a plan for the end of life can be emotional. For information on planning a funeral, visit https://ksbma.ks.gov/resources/publications/pre-planning-your-funeral-arrangements for more details.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
As part of his estate plan, Wichita businessman Robert Campbell, who died in March 2021,...
Wichita businessman leaves $17 million gift for Kansas State University
A $1 million Mega Millions ticket remains unclaimed.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket remains unclaimed in south-central Kansas
Shooting at Regency Inn on W Kellogg.
Update: One injured, one arrested in shooting near W Kellogg hotel
Scene of deadly crash on the Kansas Turnpike near MacArthur
1 killed, another hurt in turnpike crash in S. Wichita

Latest News

Officers are working to locate 23-year-old Niisha Gilbert and her two-year-old son, Zachariah.
Wichita police ask for help in search for mother, 2-year-old son
Kansas House passes ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights,’ transgender athlete ban from female sports
Scene of deadly crash on the Kansas Turnpike near MacArthur
1 killed, another hurt in turnpike crash in S. Wichita
'Pink Floyd' in Texas
FAMOUS FLAMINGO: Former Sedgwick County Zoo resident living best life in Texas
KWCH Eyewitness News 12
Pittsburg woman found safe, Silver Alert canceled