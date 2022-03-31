Owner of now-closed Wichita funeral home to pay restitution for unperformed services

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The owner of the now-closed Bethea’s Funeral and Cremations, 615 W. Maple, has entered into a consent judgment with the Office of the Sedgwick County District Attorney.

The District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division and Kansas State Board of Mortuary Arts (KSBMA) investigated Robert J. Bethea, Jr. who operated Bethea’s Funeral and Cremations prior to its closure in 2021. The investigation began after the Consumer Protection Division received a complaint from a consumer regarding prepaid funeral services that were never performed.

The district attorney’s office alleged Bethea violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (“KCPA”) by receiving funds from consumers for prepaid funeral services, but failing to remit the funds as part of an insurance policy, failing to provide specific services and failing to issue refunds when the business closed.

One of the protected consumers was 87 years old. Violations of the KCPA that impact a protected consumer can result in an enhanced civil penalty per violation if the protected consumer is disabled, a veteran, military or over the age of 60.

While Bethea denied violating the KCPA, he accepted a consent judgment to settle the matter. The agreement calls for Bethea to pay over $28,000 in restitution, $25,000.00 in civil penalties and additional investigative expenses, and court costs.

Prior to entry of the judgment, Bethea deposited $31,000.00 into a trust account as part of a consent agreement with the KSMBA in 2018 that also revoked his license as a funeral director. The funds remaining from that trust should be released to reimburse impacted consumers not already made whole.

The consent judgment also calls for a permanent injunction from engaging in deceptive or unconscionable acts and cooperation with any future complaints.

The District Attorney reminds residents that funeral homes and funeral directors are licensed and regulated by the Kansas State Board of Mortuary Arts. Be sure that you are working with a licensed funeral home and licensed funeral director. Planning a funeral for a loved one or purchasing funeral services as part of a plan for the end of life can be emotional. For information on planning a funeral, visit https://ksbma.ks.gov/resources/publications/pre-planning-your-funeral-arrangements for more details.

