Advertisement

Scattered showers return Friday

It won’t be heavy rain, but chances show up in the afternoon
Scattered showers are possible Friday.
Scattered showers are possible Friday.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fast moving cold front will come through Kansas Friday afternoon, bringing chances for showers and gusty winds that will be shifting direction for western Kansas. While the amounts won’t be very much, chances will exist for most of the state.

Low temperatures early Friday will be in the 20s and 30s with some clouds pushing back in from Colorado. Highs will get back into the 60s with increasing clouds. Western Kansas will see some sprinkles or showers first, with the rain showers reaching central Kansas by mid-afternoon. Winds will turn back to the north across western Kansas, but remain gusty from the south elsewhere.

Rain chances end Friday night with beautiful weather coming up on Saturday. Highs will be in the 60s with light winds nearly statewide.

It will be a little breezy on Sunday, but warmer temperatures are expected.

Much of the state will have another chance for some rain coming up next Tuesday as the next cold front drifts in from the north.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: NW/SE 5-10. Low: 31.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds; afternoon showers. Wind: SE/S 15-25; gusty. High: 65.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; scattered showers. Wind: S/SW 5-15. Low: 38.

Sat: High: 67 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 72 Low: 42 Becoming partly cloudy; overnight storms SE of Wichita.

Mon: High: 61 Low: 44 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 69 Low: 43 Partly cloudy; evening showers.

Wed: High: 63 Low: 40 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Thu: High: 60 Low: 35 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
As part of his estate plan, Wichita businessman Robert Campbell, who died in March 2021,...
Wichita businessman leaves $17 million gift for Kansas State University
A $1 million Mega Millions ticket remains unclaimed.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket remains unclaimed in south-central Kansas
Shooting at Regency Inn on W Kellogg.
Update: One injured, one arrested in shooting near W Kellogg hotel
Scene of deadly crash on the Kansas Turnpike near MacArthur
1 killed, another hurt in turnpike crash in S. Wichita

Latest News

Officers are working to locate 23-year-old Niisha Gilbert and her two-year-old son, Zachariah.
Wichita police ask for help in search for mother, 2-year-old son
Kansas House passes ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights,’ transgender athlete ban from female sports
Scene of deadly crash on the Kansas Turnpike near MacArthur
1 killed, another hurt in turnpike crash in S. Wichita
'Pink Floyd' in Texas
FAMOUS FLAMINGO: Former Sedgwick County Zoo resident living best life in Texas
KWCH Eyewitness News 12
Pittsburg woman found safe, Silver Alert canceled