Scattered showers return Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fast moving cold front will come through Kansas Friday afternoon, bringing chances for showers and gusty winds that will be shifting direction for western Kansas. While the amounts won’t be very much, chances will exist for most of the state.

Low temperatures early Friday will be in the 20s and 30s with some clouds pushing back in from Colorado. Highs will get back into the 60s with increasing clouds. Western Kansas will see some sprinkles or showers first, with the rain showers reaching central Kansas by mid-afternoon. Winds will turn back to the north across western Kansas, but remain gusty from the south elsewhere.

Rain chances end Friday night with beautiful weather coming up on Saturday. Highs will be in the 60s with light winds nearly statewide.

It will be a little breezy on Sunday, but warmer temperatures are expected.

Much of the state will have another chance for some rain coming up next Tuesday as the next cold front drifts in from the north.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: NW/SE 5-10. Low: 31.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds; afternoon showers. Wind: SE/S 15-25; gusty. High: 65.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; scattered showers. Wind: S/SW 5-15. Low: 38.

Sat: High: 67 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 72 Low: 42 Becoming partly cloudy; overnight storms SE of Wichita.

Mon: High: 61 Low: 44 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 69 Low: 43 Partly cloudy; evening showers.

Wed: High: 63 Low: 40 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Thu: High: 60 Low: 35 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.