Advertisement

Suave deodorant sprays recalled due to elevated levels of benzene, a carcinogen

Unilever announced a voluntary recall of two Suave products.
Unilever announced a voluntary recall of two Suave products.(Unilever)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Unilever is voluntarily recalling two Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirants due to slightly elevated levels of benzene, a carcinogen, in the products.

Benzene is not an ingredient in the recalled products, but a review showed unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.

The following products are part of the recall:

Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Powder scent

  • 4 oz. and 6 oz. cans
  • UPC codes 079400751508; 079400784902
  • Expiration date through September 2023

Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Fresh scent

  • 6 oz. cans
  • UPC code 079400785503
  • Expiration date through September 2023

The FDA says exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin; it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders.

The FDA says consumers should throw away the recalled products. If you have further questions about the recall, contact Unilever at (866) 204-9756.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
As part of his estate plan, Wichita businessman Robert Campbell, who died in March 2021,...
Wichita businessman leaves $17 million gift for Kansas State University
A $1 million Mega Millions ticket remains unclaimed.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket remains unclaimed in south-central Kansas
Shooting at Regency Inn on W Kellogg.
Update: One injured, one arrested in shooting near W Kellogg hotel
Scene of deadly crash on the Kansas Turnpike near MacArthur
1 killed, another hurt in turnpike crash in S. Wichita

Latest News

UConn's Paige Bueckers reacts after drawing a charge during the second half of a college...
UConn tops Stanford 63-58, advances to NCAA title game
Officers are working to locate 23-year-old Niisha Gilbert and her two-year-old son, Zachariah.
Wichita police ask for help in search for mother, 2-year-old son
Kansas House passes ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights,’ transgender athlete ban from female sports
Kaymia Blackmon, Dewitt Anderson and Cedric Banks are under arrest after an 18-year-old's body...
Police: Trio arrested after 18-year-old girl shot, raped and dumped on side of road
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston and Louisville's Olivia Cochran go after a loose ball during the...
South Carolina women top Louisville, advance to title game