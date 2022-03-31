Wichita-area man relives moment capturing viral video of lightning strikes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday night’s thunderstorms brought rain, hail and a lot of lightning to parts of Kansas and many submitted storm photos and videos to Eyewitness News.

One of those videos from near Maize South High School is going viral. That video shows lightning strikes in slow motion, moving from the ground, upward. Wednesday, Eyewitness News discussed the footage with the man who captured it, as well as our Storm Team 12 meteorologists.

Most Kansans are used to flashes in the night sky during a spring thunderstorm, but Taylor Vonfeldt’s iPhone camera is giving us a closer look at what the naked eye can’t see.

“I just pointed my iPhone to the sky, and it just lit up,” Vonfeldt said of footage he captured that drew interest from news outlets across the nation.

Using the slow-motion tool on his iPhone, he captured multiple rods of lightning starting at the ground and shooting into the sky.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Vonfeldt said of what he captured.

Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Rodney Price discussed the science behind the force of nature caught in slow motion on camera.

“Typically, when we have a cloud-to-ground lightning strike, the lightning channel makes its way down toward the ground. You’ve got streamers that come up from the ground to meet, then we see the big discharge, and it happens so quickly that you can’t see the whole process.”

Price said this happens because opposites attract. Objects on the ground typically have a positive charge during a storm, so when negative electricity comes down from the sky, the object sends an upward streamer back up to meet it.

The return stroke that shoots into the sky is the flash we all see, but it all happens within thousandths of a second, much too quickly for use to see, but not too quickly for Vonfeldt Tuesday night.

His video has gone viral on social media with more than 40,000 reactions on Twitter in less than 24 hours.

“I didn’t expect any of this to happen. I recorded it and posted it to my Snapchat, posted it to my Twitter, and it just blew up.”

While the occurrence of this lightning may be common, capturing it this clearly on video is rare. Vonfeldt said he was in the right place at the right time.

“You’ve gotta be extremely patient for these kinds of things,” he said.

