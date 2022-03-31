Wichita under a burn ban during April

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - City of Wichita officials are reminding residents that Wichita is among the areas of the state where open burning is restricted in April.

This burn ban is imposed in 16 counties by the State of Kansas and lasts the entire month. Restricted activities include burning trees and brush from land clearing, crop residues, construction debris, yard waste and the use of backyard chimeneas and fire pits. To comply with the regulations, the Wichita Fire Department (WFD) will enforce an open burning ban during April. Effective April 1, no new burn permits will be issued and all previously issued burn permits will be suspended until at least May 1, 2022. Live fire training will also be suspended during this time.

This ban does not include outdoor cooking apparatuses, ceremonial fires, or open burning for the purpose of crop, range, pasture, and wildlife or watershed management in accordance with K.A.R. 28-19-648. The state regulations were implemented in response to the Kansas Flint Hills Smoke Management Plan. This plan was implemented to address concerns that smoke from Flint Hills agricultural burning during April impacts urban areas by significantly increasing ozone levels, specifically in the Wichita and Kansas City areas.

The City says these exceedances could cause the region to go out of attainment and violate regulations set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). A “nonattainment” designation could cost businesses and residents millions of dollars due to increased regulations. In addition to financial impacts, high ozone levels can present risks to public health. The City urges residents to do their part to Be Air Aware and reduce ozone by complying with the April burn ban.

