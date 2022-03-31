Wind Surge to celebrate local Hispanic and Latin culture as “Tumba Vacas”

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge announced today that they will become “Tumba Vacas de Wichita” for three games during the 2022 season, as they celebrate local Hispanic and Latin culture in Kansas. The Tumba Vacas games will include free activities for kids, food specials, music, dancing and more, as part of Minor League Baseball’s Copa de la Diversión program. The Copa program began in 2018 as a way for Minor League Baseball to celebrate Hispanic baseball fans throughout the country. There are 85 Minor League Baseball teams participating in the program in 2022.

“Tumba Vacas”, loosely translated to “Cow Tippers”, is a playful nod to the rich agricultural history in Wichita. The team will wear specialty jerseys on the three Tumba Vacas game dates, celebrating traditional charro/as outfits. The jerseys will have a rich gold color portraying the dazzling rope skills, vibrant pink and green colors, and multi-color flowers representing the single seed that ancestors planted to build the families and traditions that exist today.

The three Tumba Vacas de Wichita games will be held on:

Friday, May 20th vs. Springfield Cardinals (Cardenales de Springfield)

Sunday, June 26th vs. San Antonio Missions (Flying Chanclas de San Antonio)

Saturday, July 9th vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles (Pointy Boots de Amarillo)

Tumba Vacas de Wichita merchandise and single game tickets are available at windsurge.com, or by phone at 316-221-8000.

