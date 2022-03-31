KHP: Icy roads lead to deadly rollover in Saline County

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 42-year-old Salina woman died Thursday morning in a rollover crash.

The KHP said Ellaina Brightbill was driving her 2000 Toyota 4Runner eastbound on I-70 overpass bridge when she lost control of the SUV due to icy road conditions.

The KHP said Brightbill veered into the median and struck a guardrail on the westbound side. The vehicle then crossed the westbound lanes, rolled and came to rest on the north side of I-70 off the roadway.

Brightbill was taken to the Salina Regional Health Center for treatment. She later died from her injuries. The KHP said she was wearing a safety restraint.

