CDC: Study warns of mental health crisis among teens

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Over the course of the last two years, teen mental health has taken a hit. Among the research backing perception is a study the Center for Disease Control and Prevention released Thursday warning of a mental health crisis among teens. The results show 1 in 5 having contemplated suicide and more than 4 in 10 teens feeling constantly sad or hopeless.

Eyewitness News spoke with freshmen at Wichita State University who said the COVID-19 pandemic is a major factor into why they’ve sought professional help.

“It did take a toll on all of our mental health,” one WSU freshman said.

The isolation was especially problematic, the student indicated.

In the CDC study, many said quarantines gave them an unlimited amount of time to fixate on their problems.

“Since it put a pause on a lot of things, it was just more so that we were looking in the mirror and a lot of things that we face in a day-to-day life,” one student said.

Wichita State University Director of Counseling Services Dr. Christopher Leonard said the university’s student wellness center is seeing students come in for sessions at record rates with pandemic-related stress, anxiety, and depression.

“…We’re seeing it at higher rates, [higher] intensities, higher distress, and that’s likely caused by a lot of the stress that is caused by a pandemic that’s impacting every aspect of your life,” Dr. Leonard said.

Dr. Leonard said he hopes the CDC study will get rid of the stigma of talking about mental health. He said Generation Z, including traditional college students, is making strides in that effort.

Dr. Leonard stress that if teens are having feelings of hopelessness or depression, to seek out help through parents, friends or professionals including school counselors, like himself.

If you need immediate help, services in Sedgwick County include COMCARE’S 24-hour crisis line: 316-660-7500, Prairie View’s crisis line at 1-800-362-0180 and the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas at 316-652-2590.

