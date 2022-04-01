City of Wichita signals support for mental health hospital in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the Wichita City Council’s consideration at its meeting next Tuesday, April 5, is a resolution to support a state-owned and operated mental health hospital in Sedgwick County.

The council’s agenda for its next meeting includes background and analysis of the resolution and a recommendation that the council passes it.

“The Sedgwick County region is experiencing a mental health, substance abuse and homelessness crisis,” the background on the city council agenda item said. “Osawatomie State Hospital and Larned State Hospital are at capacity, with a long waiting list for access to care.”

The background information accompanying the resolution also points out the Sedgwick County Jail is over capacity with about 75 percent of inmates experiencing a mental health and/or substance abuse issue and between 2019 and 2021, the number of inmates on psychological medications increased by more than 35 percent.

“The Sedgwick County Association of Cities asked all of the county’s city councils to consider adopting a resolution in support of a state-funded mental health hospital in the county.

“A state mental health hospital located in the Sedgwick County region would fill significant gaps in care, location, resources and services available for the safety and appropriate treatment for persons suffering from mental health and/or substance abuse issues,” the analysis concerning the resolution said on the Wichita City Council’s meeting agenda.

