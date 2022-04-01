FAMOUS FLAMINGO: Former Wichita zoo resident spotted in Texas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -A former Sedgwick County Zoo flamingo is getting national attention after recently being spotted living in Texas. The flamingo some are calling “Pink Floyd” escaped the zoo 17 years ago during a storm and hasn’t been back, but he was recently spotted again in Texas.

David Foreman is the man who spotted the bird while fishing earlier last month.

“I thought to myself, that looks like a flamingo, but there’s no flamingos here so what am I looking at,” said Foreman

His video now going viral. At the time, not knowing he spotted Pink Floyd.

Also known as bird 492, he was born in Africa and brought over to Kansas in the early 2000′s. That was until a storm brought gusty winds and two flamingos, including Pink Floyd, flew away from the zoo. The zoo says zoo keepers didn’t clip his wings in time to keep him from flying.

“They didn’t have any interest in coming back, despite efforts by our staff to recapture them,” Said Jennica King, with the zoo.

The escape was 17 years ago, the zoo says every couple years its nice to see he’s still doing ok.

And if he’s chosen Texas for good, Foreman says Pink Floyd made a good choice.

“If I had my choice, it’s where I would be.”

