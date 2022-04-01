Inflation also impacting 4-legged family members

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - No relief has yet come regarding inflation.

The latest report from the U.S. Commerce Department shows prices are up 6.4 percent from a year ago. Food and energy prices are driving the increase.

Eyewitness News has also heard from viewers about the items costing them more, including the food and supplies for their pets. So, we went to the dog park to find out what people were seeing.

Debbie Wondra said, “Can food has gone up by a third, and the dry food I use for her has kind of been unavailable. Either it’s out, or it’s gone up in price.”

Rover.com - a website for dog resources - found in a survey of dog parents earlier this year found 71 percent have noticed the increase in prices for food, supplies and care and 73 percent are concerned by it.

February’s Consumer Price Index puts pet food prices up 3.7 percent year-over-year.

For other pet supplies and accessories, the average increase is 7.5 percent.

“We buy most of our food online and be buy it in quantities, so it hasn’t been real noticeable at this point, but I know it’s definitely going up. Some of the snacks that we buy from local stores are certainly more expensive,” Dale Goter said.

The care of pets costs more with veterinary and other services catered to our four-legged friends up 5.8 percent between 2021 and 2023.

Sailor Sulire said, “Vet prices always seem expensive to me, but yeah, just basic things, medicines, shots have all gone up.”

The increases in pet purchases are generally less than what we’re spending on ourselves for food and energy.

“Human food, obviously, we notice that a lot more than the pet food,” said Goter.

With across the board increases, it’s rising expenses among many that add up.

However, Pet owners said their pets are worth the extra cash and their happiness is priceless.

Sulire said, “I have a small dog, so he doesn’t eat a whole lot, but I would do anything for him, whatever it takes.”

“We’re a retired couple, so pets are important to us. It will always be a priority. If we had to cut, we’d make adjustments elsewhere. We wouldn’t cut on what it requires for Rudy to be happy,” said Goter.

If people need help with food for pets, there are pet food banks. They’re often run through humane societies, animal rescue groups and other community organizations.

