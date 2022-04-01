KU ready for Final Four: ‘This is what we’ve worked hard for’

NEW ORLEANS (KWCH) - March ends Thursday, but the madness is far from over. Just four teams remain in the NCAA tournament. The Kansas Jayhawks is one of them. The No. 1 seed takes on the No. 4 seed Villanova in the Final Four.

Players and head coach Bill Self gave their first official interview from New Orleans on Thursday ahead of their match-up inside the Caesars Superdome on Saturday.

One of the big things the Jayhawks talked about was the experience of being on college basketball’s biggest stage. The players want to take in every moment they can to enjoy the reward of getting to the tournament.

Six Jayhawks and Self answered questions Thursday afternoon. Most of these players got a similar experience back in 2018, but they say the feeling and being a part of the Final Four never gets old.

“But it’s fun. It’s a great experience. I think walking out on the court is probably my favorite part so far, just walking out there, being on the court, just getting to enjoy the guys and enjoy the experience. This is what we’ve worked hard for. We’re here so we’re going to compete and we’re having a good time,” said Kansas Guard Christan Braun.

“Not looking past the games and not looking at what we’ve done so far, but just being in the moment and being here with my brothers is honestly the most important part. Being in the big stadium; you’re playing for your family, for your fans, but you got here, to this point, because of the people you’ve played with and sit next to,” said Kanas Center David McCormick.

Self has said all along with the teams he’s coached, those that enjoy the tournament the most tend to go the furthest. Just as important may be a coach who has gone to the Final Four four times.

Kansas is advancing to its 16th Final Four in school history. Self is the eighth coach in Kansas’ school history, and the latest, to lead the Jayhawks to this round. He’s only won a championship twice but is looking to find a third this weekend.

Self says he finds himself in a unique position being the current leader of a program rich in history. He had a chance to reflect on where he sits earlier.

“Me personally, I was a GA there in ‘85/’86. We went to the Final Four. I had very little responsibility, but I saw firsthand just what it can be like there because it does mean something extra when you stop and think about Naismith and Allen and Rupp and Chamberlain, Manning, and you go down the list. It’s pretty special to be in charge and be a caretaker in the brief moment in time that we actually are,” said Self.

Kansas plays Villanova at 5:09 p.m. on Saturday. You can watch the game on TBS: https://www.kwch.com/2022/03/28/final-four-isnt-cbs-this-year-heres-how-watch-jayhawks/

