McPherson woman, Dodge City man sentenced for Medicaid fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The office of Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Friday announced two Kansans have been found guilty of Medicaid fraud and are ordered to repay more than $25,000 in restitution.

Earlier this week in McPherson County District Court, a judge sentenced 35-year-old Katherine Leah Bohanon to 12 months of supervised probation and ordered her to pay $12,167 in restitution.

Schmidt’s office said an investigation by the AG’s Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division found that Bohanon field false claims to the Medicaid program between March 2018 and August 2019.

“Bohanon claimed to be providing services for a minor child but was in fact often not even present with the child and was working as a paraprofessional at McPherson High School during the times she billed Medicaid,” a news release from Schmidt’s office said.

Last week, a Ford County District Court judge sentenced 33-year-old Zachary Xavier Grey to 24 months of supervised probation and ordered to pay $12,983. In restitution.

Schmidt’s office said investigators determined Grey filed false claims to the Medicaid program from April 2016 through August 2018 while working as a personal care assistant.

